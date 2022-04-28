Hilarious video shows the things dog brings for its human while she is in shower

Dog videos are almost always super entertaining to watch. Their cute antics leave people happy. Just like the ones captured in this wholesome video. The clip shows the gifts that a dog brings for a its human while she is in the shower.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the dog last year with the caption, “SURPRISE, MOM, IT ME. I BROUGHT GIFTS.” The share, however, captured people’s attention again after recently being re-posted on an Instagram page. “You never know what you’re gonna need in the shower,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Things I bring mom while she’s showering.” The video is actually a montage of small clips that show the dog bringing various things as gifts to its human. And those items include everything from a glue bottle to a pair of tongs.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 32,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Everyone knows the shower is a scary place, gotta be prepared,” joked an Instagram user. “The essentials. Such a good boy,” praised another. “Omg! So cute,” commented a third. “So sweet that Face is adorable,” posted a fourth. “I bring my mom toys… not sure why she doesn’t throw them so we can play fetch while she’s showering,” expressed a fifth. “Lovely,” wrote yet another.

What are your thoughts on the video?