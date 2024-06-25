‘Hits-and-runs incident in Caribbean’: Delhi Police’s quirky post on India’s T20 win against Australia

India maintained its winning streak in the ongoing T20 World Cup with yet another impressive win. On Monday, it beat reigning 50-over world champions Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, securing a spot in the semifinals. As India remained progressed to the semifinals, Delhi Police shared a quirky post with a reference to “hit and run”. India players congratulate each other after defeating Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match. (AFP)

“This Just In: In a ‘hits-and-runs’ incident in the Caribbean, 11 Indian men have ‘stolen’ over a billion hearts. Initial investigation points out the revenge of 19/11 as the motive,” wrote Delhi Police on the microblogging platform X.

They completed their quirky post with hashtags “IndvsAus” and “T20WorldCup”.

Take a look at Delhi Police’s post on India’s win below:

While reacting to this post, X user Pramod Kumar Singh wrote, “Three cheers to the person behind this Delhi Police handle. What a subtle sense of humour. Loving it, keep it up guys.”

“Congratulations to our men in blue for their masterful 'heist'! Looks like they've stolen not just hearts but the whole show. Revenge never tasted so sweet!” another added.

A third said, “This meme officer for the Delhi Police handle is probably one of the best uses of my tax money.”

“This is such a sporty post,” commented a fourth individual.

India vs Australia T20 match

India faced Australia in a gripping match on Monday, June 24. Aussies won the toss and chose to bowl. India scored 205 runs, losing five wickets and setting a target of 206 runs for Australia to chase. Despite their efforts, Australia fell short, scoring only 181 runs, resulting in their victory by 24 runs.

India vs England T20 Semifinal

India will play against England on Thursday, June 27, at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The winning team will play the final against the winner of the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan, which will be played earlier that day at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The final of the ongoing tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.