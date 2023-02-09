Honey Singh's Desi Kalakaar helps this man pack bags without missing an item

While almost all of us love travelling, many of us hate the tedious task of packing our bags. And the fear of forgetting a necessary item amplifies anxiety. To deal with this, many of us make a list and check off items while filling our suitcases. However, a Twitter user shared that he listens to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song to keep all the essentials. Yes, you read that right!

Twitter user Abhishek admitted playing the rapper’s song while packing his bags. He wrote, “I used to play Desi Kalakaar while packing my bags for a trip just to make sure that I didn’t forget anything.” Abhishek’s tweet soon went viral and prompted hilarious responses.

The hit rap song is picturised on Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover. The song features Honey Singh giving some instructions to Sonakshi Sinha before she elopes with him. In the song, Honey Singh says, “Phone, rakh leya? But bhulli ni ohda charger. Hun ek bag taiyar kar. Taiyar kar, kar na! Gal sun, hold on. Easy, darr na. Take you ID, your passport. Credit card, pass-code. Zipper, your slipper….”

Since being shared on February 6, the tweet has raked up more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has also accumulated over 3,700 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

“Credit card and passport,” wrote an individual on Twitter. To this, Abhishek replied and wrote, “Phone, rakh leya? But bhulli ni ohda charger.” “This is a good idea, I’m going on a trip tomorrow. Thanks man,” shared another. “Toh har trip pr bhindi roti khate the (you had bhindi-roti on every trip)?” enquired a third. “I hope you also packed fridge pe laga sticker,” joked a fourth.

