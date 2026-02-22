House help cooks chicken with packet in bizarre mishap, internet reacts: 'Must be her first internship'
The unusual video quickly went viral as viewers reacted with shock and humour.
A cooking mistake has left social media users amused and surprised after a video showed chicken being cooked still inside its store packaging.
The unusual video, shared on Instagram, quickly went viral as viewers reacted with shock and humour to the bizarre kitchen blunder.
The video was shared by Saurav Devrani on Instagram with the caption, “Should I fire my maid?”
In the video, pieces of chicken are seen slowly simmering in gravy while still sealed inside their original plastic wrapper.
Cooking blunder goes viral:
Devrani explained how the mistake happened. He said that he usually stores frozen chicken in the fridge at home, but had not clearly told the household helper that the chicken needed to be removed from its packaging before cooking.
“Meri maid ko koi batana shayad bhool gaya ki isse nikalna bhi hota hai, matlab direct nahi pakana hota hai,” says Devrani.
He mentioned that the house help had taken the frozen chicken from the fridge and started cooking it directly in the gravy without realising the plastic wrapping had to be removed first.
The video went viral as viewers found the situation both shocking and entertaining at the same time.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users found the video both funny and shocking, with some joking about the unusual cooking mistake.
One of the users commented, “Must be her first internship.”
A second user commented, “Let me go touch my didi’s feet.”
A third user commented, “Didi collectively reset all expectations we have from our cooking helps”
“Notice period chal ra kya didi ka,” another user commented.
The video was shared on February 21, 2026, and since then, it has gained 8.4 million views and more than 60,000 likes.
