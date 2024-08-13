How a Bihar teacher's dance and song routine is transforming Hindi grammar lessons. Watch

Teaching students the basics of a new language can be challenging. So, to address this challenge and make learning fun and effective, a teacher from Bihar devised an entertaining method. While teaching students the basics of Hindi grammar, educator Khushboo Anand made a dance and song routine of the Hindi matras so the students could remember what they were learning. Khushboo Anand, a teacher from Bihar made a dance and song routine on Hindi grammar lessons.

Anand shared a video of her doing this routine. The clip shows her enacting each of the Hindi matras and dancing and singing along with students. The children seem equally amused and eager to learn. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu teacher kicks and slaps students for losing football match. Shocking video surfaces)

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Knowledge of quantity. For children to develop better understanding, sometimes we also have to become children, and by becoming a child, teaching children and helping gives a very joyful feeling."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 10. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has over 3,200 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The video received numerous comments, where X users appreciated the teacher's efforts. (Also Read: Teacher mistakes student’s sketch of him for photo, then this happens. Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Your method of teaching is very unique and effective. Teachers like you can bring a change in the education system of our country. Along with educating the children, give them knowledge about our great and ancient Indian history and also about our culture. our best wishes to you."

Another X user, Hasmukh Galathia, commented, "Thank you, Khushbu ji and even though you are younger than me, I salute you because a teacher is never small but is always respectable."

"There is something special about the way a child's mind understands a difficult subject easily and interestingly. The effort made at this young age has increased the dignity of the teachers. It is commendable," posted user Sunil Sethi.

A fourth shared, "Very impressive!"