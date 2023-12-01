How are rotis mass-produced on a machine? Watch viral video

A roti is a staple food in a lot of Indian households. One can have it with daal, vegetables, aachars and endless combinations of food. While we generally make rotis at home, have you ever wondered how are they mass-produced in a factory? Recently, a video going viral shows how rotis are cooked in a factory. Snapshot of the automatic roti maker. (Instagram/@foodiehat)

The video was shared on Instagram by user @foodiehat. It opens a man mixing wheat and water in a machine. Once the basic dough is prepared, it is flattened out, and then small rotis are cut from it. Lastly, these rotis go on a machine that cooks them.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 26.5 million views on social media. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying here:

An individual wrote, “This is good, at least much much better than bread."

A second commented, "Nice and hygienic."

"This is time-saving," posted a third.

"Wow," added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this roti maker?