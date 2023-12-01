close_game
close_game
News / Trending / How are rotis mass-produced on a machine? Watch viral video

How are rotis mass-produced on a machine? Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 01, 2023 06:01 PM IST

A video going viral shows how rotis are cooked in a factory. Many people have reacted to this clip.

A roti is a staple food in a lot of Indian households. One can have it with daal, vegetables, aachars and endless combinations of food. While we generally make rotis at home, have you ever wondered how are they mass-produced in a factory? Recently, a video going viral shows how rotis are cooked in a factory.

Snapshot of the automatic roti maker. (Instagram/@foodiehat)
Snapshot of the automatic roti maker. (Instagram/@foodiehat)

The video was shared on Instagram by user @foodiehat. It opens a man mixing wheat and water in a machine. Once the basic dough is prepared, it is flattened out, and then small rotis are cut from it. Lastly, these rotis go on a machine that cooks them.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 26.5 million views on social media. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying here:

An individual wrote, “This is good, at least much much better than bread."

A second commented, "Nice and hygienic."

"This is time-saving," posted a third.

"Wow," added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this roti maker?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out