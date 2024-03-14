How did Mukesh Ambani propose to Nita Ambani? Old interview with Simi Garewal goes viral

An old video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has gone viral and left people smiling. The clip is a part of an interview in which the business tycoon shared how he proposed to his wife. A video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's interview with Simi Garewal has resurfaced on Instagram. (File Photo)

The video opens to show the couple with Simi Garewal, in which the host asks Mukesh Ambani,'s To this, the businessman goes on to explain that they were on a drive when, out of the blue, he proposed to her, asking her to answer “yes” or “no”. At this point, Nita Ambani adds that this was when they were stuck in traffic with people shouting and honking all around.

Simi Garewal asks what Mukesh Ambani would have done if she said “no”. The business tycoon answers that he would have dropped her home and remained friends with her.

Take a look at this video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani:

Since being shared in January, the video has gone viral with over two million views. The share has also accumulated several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“She has the calmest voice,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Green flag! Please learn something from this man,” added another.

“This is such a sweet story,” joined a third.

“Nita ma’am is so beautiful, and they both are humble,” posted a fourth.