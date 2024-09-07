How does ‘Indian standard time’ work? Australian woman arrives 1 hour late to party, then this happens

Despite being notoriously impatient on the roads, some Indians do have a tendency to be unpunctual. An Australian woman visiting this beautiful country highlighted this habit in her hilarious video. But what prompted her to make the video was when she reached a party over one hour late but only to realise that she was the first one to arrive. The image shows an Australian woman whose question about “Indian standard time” has gone viral. (Instagram/@breesteele.mp3)

“Indian Standard Time!! I can’t get on it! No matter how hard I try, I’m always early!!! How late should I be to things so that I am on time?” podcaster and Instagram user Bree Steele wrote with her video.

“How does Indian standard time work?” the woman asks in her video. She then explains how she is the first to arrive at an event venue despite being one and a half hours late.

Take a look at the video here:

With over one million views, the video has gone viral. Since then, the video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“General rule is not to show up until people send you pictures,” joked an Instagram user. Another added, “IST - Don't leave the house until you get a text asking where you are.”

A third commented, “In India, everybody is in a hurry, but nobody is on time. That's the general rule. " A fourth wrote, “The general rule is if you're told to be there at 7, start selecting your outfit at 7.”

According to her LinkedIn, Bree Steele is“an award-winning producer and presenter with over eight years of experience in podcasting, radio and television.” An ex-podcast producer for ABC, she presently works as a freelance Executive podcast producer and consultant.

What are your thoughts about this video of the Australian woman about how people in India are often late?