How is food served at Maharaja of Gwalior's palace? Harsh Goenka shares video. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 01, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The video showcasing how food is served at the palace of Maharaja of Gwalior went viral on X. Watch the video here.

Harsh Goenka, the Chairperson of the RPG Group, is known for his active presence on social media, where he often shares interesting videos and pictures that never fail to capture people's attention. Recently, he shared a video on his social media platform that showcased the Maharaja of Gwalior's palace. The video quickly went viral and garnered a lot of attention from people across various social media platforms.

Snapshot of the toy train on the table. (X/@hvgoenka)
Snapshot of the toy train on the table. (X/@hvgoenka)

The video opens to show a dinner table set with an array of delicious-looking food. However, what makes this table setting truly unique is the addition of a charming toy train that has been incorporated into the arrangement, serving as a whimsical means of transporting the food around the table. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares doctor's 3 secrets to lead a long and healthy life. Here's what he said)

As Harsh Goenka shared the video, in the caption of the post he wrote, "How food is served at Maharaja of Gwalior's palace!"

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on March 31. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has over 1,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka shares video of tabla player's soulful cover of Mahiye Jinna Sohna. Watch)

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "I have seen this in the Gwalior Palace museum. They don't use it normally, only special occasions like marriage. Gifted to them by British."

A second added, "Delightful feast fit for royalty! Unforgettable taste and ambience at the Gwalior palace."

"Feast like a king, eat like a maharaja! This royal dining brings history to life," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Wow, that's a fancy feast fit for a king."

A fifth said, "Royalty at times can be 'loco'!"

What are your thoughts on this table set with a toy train? Have you seen something like this before?

