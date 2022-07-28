How mangroves protect land during tsunami, cyclone? Viral video explains

Mangroves are an important part of the Earth’s ecosystem and their depletion across the world is a major concern. The Internet is filled with posts from environmentalists that raise awareness about this issue and also educate people about the importance of trees that grow at the edge of waterbodies. The recent inclusion to that list is a video from IFS office Parveen Kaswan that shows how mangroves protect land during natural disasters like tsunami or cyclone.

“Mangroves are nature’s own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms,” he wrote and posted the video. While replying to his own tweet, he shared that the video shows a model is created by Dutch research institute Deltares.

“Above video is by courtesy of Dutch research institute Deltares. But how Mangroves protect us from these disasters. Here is a thread. Mangrove forest after a cyclone. The line of defense after a cyclone,” he added with an image.

In the next few tweets, he added more information. “#Mangrove; not only home for various species but also buffer against #Disaster. Tropical country like India, with densely populated 7500 km long coastline, will be effected by cyclones more due to #ClimateChange. Salt tolerant species acts as a shield. Reposting my old tweets,” he added. “Mangroves create a maze & dense habitat. With species which are salt tolerant & special adaptations. They act like buffer & consume the winds & energy. So after passing the storms get dampen,” he also explained.

Here are a few more tweets from the thread:

“Enough reasons to protect them,” he wrote as a part of his concluding tweet and closed the thread. His posts prompted people to share various comments.

“Nothing in this world is without purpose. This is the nature of nature,” posted a Twitter user. “Excellent demonstration,” shared another. “Amazing demonstration model, my kids enjoyed and learnt an important lesson,” expressed a third. “Thanks for the informative thread,” wrote a fourth.