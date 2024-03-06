How Tamil Nadu forest department aided ailing mama elephant, helped traumatised babies reunite with herd

When the Tamil Nadu forest department came across an ailing female elephant with two of her babies in a distressed condition, they quickly jumped to action to help them. IAS officer Supriya Sahu revealed the details of the incident on X, stating that on March 3, the sick female elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve was discovered in a desperate state with her young ones. The forest officials spotted the distressed elephants and came to their aid. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"Doctors found the ailing mother to be too weak to move and separated from her native herd. Her two babies were traumatised and started running uncontrollably in panic. The team immediately guided the young sub-adult elephant back to the herd and quickly attended to the ailing female and the baby elephant. Steps were undertaken as per the TN Forest Department SOP Guidelines for handling calf rescue situations, ensuring the calf was well hydrated and secured in a safe, stress-free environment with minimal human intervention," wrote Sahu in her tweet. (Also Read: Elephant attacks woman, sends her flying after she gets too close to it. Watch terrifying video)

Sahu added that on March 4, frontline workers, veterinarians, and mahouts teams from Anamalai and Mudumalai were assembled to help reunite the calf with its herd. The crew identified the native herd and brought the elephant family back together using night vision cameras and drones. The mother was still being treated by the vets.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Here's how people reacted:

