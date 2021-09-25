Home / Trending / How to head for a ‘sassy weekend’? Kid riding a scooter shows
The image shows a kid on a scooter.(Instagram/@mignonettetakespictures)
The image shows a kid on a scooter.(Instagram/@mignonettetakespictures)
trending

How to head for a ‘sassy weekend’? Kid riding a scooter shows

“I love that the dog photobombed! Such a cutie!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the kid riding a scooter.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:58 PM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that are not just fun to watch but may leave you giggling too. This video involving a kid on a scooter is one such clip. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the amusing video over and over again.

The video is being shared by many across different platform. Just like it has been shared on this Instagram page called mignonettetakespictures. “Me leaving the office and heading for a sassy weekend,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at what the amusing clip shows:

+

The video, since being shared about 15 hours ago, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I have an attitude today so I’m just gonna look at your posts and calm down,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love that the dog photobombed! Such a cutie!” shared another. “This is so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.