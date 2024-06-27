How to increase engagement on Instagram? Platform head Adam Mosseri shares tip. Watch

Content creators and those who are new to Instagram might look for ways to increase their engagement with others on the platform. This can be a tricky thing if one doesn't know how to target the audience. So, if this is something that you are also struggling with, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri shared an insightful video on how one can increase engagement. Adam Mosseri shared a few tips on how to increase engagement on Instagram.

While sharing the clip, in the caption, he wrote, "Keep an eye on your insights for a few days after you post, not just for the first few hours. Because of how recommendations work on Instagram, your content can continue to reach new people for a few weeks after posting."

In the clip, he begins by telling people that they should keep track of what they have posted for at least two weeks or more. He then adds that one should also engage with the comments for the first week as it helps to increase the viewership. While talking about this, Mosseri also mentioned that certain posts that an individual receives are not from the accounts they follow and are called "recommendations" based on what a person likes. (Also Read: From waiter to Instagram Head: Adam Mosseri shares his job history)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on June 26. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh views. The share also has more than 16,800 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: How Meta's Threads was born: Instagram head recalls conversation with Mark Zuckerberg)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "For once, I'm in total agreement with this. Seeing it happen with multiple accounts that I manage."

Another person said, "A lot of people delete their content if it does not perform well within the first 2-3 days. That's why it is important to let that work. And not all content will work well."

"I think if platforms start having this conversation with their creators- it will benefit everyone! Thank you for this, it’s very helpful!" commented a third.