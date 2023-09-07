News / Trending / From waiter to Instagram Head: Adam Mosseri shares his job history

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 07, 2023 11:44 AM IST

Adam Mosseri took to threads to share his work history. His post has received several reactions.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri took to Threads to share about his work history. Since he shared the post, it has gone viral and garnered varied responses from netizens.

In the post, Mosseri revealed that he started his career as a waiter and then moved on to become a bartender. By his third job, he had secured a position as a designer and manager. After this, he became a product manager and presently he works as Head of Instagram. (Also Read: How does Instagram rank Reels, Stories? It's CEO explains)

Take a look at the post shared by Adam Mosseri on Threads here:

This post was created just one day ago. Since being shared, it has garnered close to 2,000 likes and several reactions. Many people shared their own job history, while a few others said that they were impressed by Mosseri's resume.

Check out what people are saying about Adam Mosseri's post here:

An individual wrote, "What a resume." Another said, “Super awesome.” A third shared their own job history, "VP of product, director of product management, marketing manager, real estate broker, retail store sales associate."

Thursday, September 07, 2023
