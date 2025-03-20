‘HR tore up my contract’: Fresher graphic designer claims salary scam after relocating for job

A fresher graphic designer has taken to Reddit to share his experience of an alleged salary discrepancy after joining his first company with an offered CTC of ₹6 LPA. He detailed how HR tore up his original contract and asked him to sign a new one on the spot, without prior notice. He sought clarification from HR and the CA, but they insisted his CTC was ₹ 6 LPA.(Unsplash)

The designer initially accepted the offer based on a ₹50,000 gross salary, including incentives. However, after moving to a new city for the job, he was shocked to find that his actual gross salary was ₹44,354, with incentives making up only a part of his earnings. His in-hand salary dropped to ₹42,354, leaving him feeling cheated.

"After I moved to that city & went to sign the appointment letter in person, the HR in front of me tore the previous contract she had & got a new one, said to sign it fast as she has many other things to do," he wrote, expressing frustration over the rushed process.

Also read: Student already enrolled in dual degree at IIT appears for GATE 'for fun,' secures All India Rank 18

He later approached the company's HR and CA (Chartered Accountant) for clarification, but they justified the numbers, claiming the CTC remained ₹6 LPA and that he was merely confused. Despite this explanation, he remains uncertain about whether he was misled.

Take a look at the post:

Many users in the comments section shared their opinions, with some advising him to demand transparency, while others warned about potential unethical practices in small organisations.

A user wrote, “It's not 6LPA, it's 5.5 LPA. Ask them to clarify the amounts. It's still about 30-40k difference easily.”

Also read: Passenger travels on UK trains for free for a year using a clever trick, saving over ₹1.06 lakh

Another added, “One big scam that I observed is the PF Deduction. They are considering your Basic @ Rs. 15,000. A lot of companies do this to save on Employer contribution. Always ask your payroll department to deduct your PF on your actual Basic pay. PF is one of the most silent ways to save for retirement.”

One user wrote, “It's your first job, I'd say gain some experience and switch companies or negotiate for better pay in the same company after proving your worth.”

A user explained, “For CTC calculation it is salary + employer PF (paid to your EPF) + incentives. your salary is 44354 + employer PF 1800 + incentive at 100% = 3846 = Rs.50000 pm”

HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

Also read: Frustrated Indian man in US slams desi neighbours for having ‘zero civic sense’