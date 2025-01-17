Hrithik Roshan is the ‘Iron Man of India’?: Social experiment leaves people in splits

Content creators frequently conduct social experiments to test people’s knowledge of Indian history and culture. These experiments often involve asking simple questions about iconic historical figures, landmarks, or cultural practices. Surprisingly, the responses can be hilariously inaccurate, with people mistaking famous figures or confusing the location of the iconic monuments. In one such experiment about the Iron Man of India, the answer that an Instagrammer received left people in splits. An individual said that the correct answer was Hrithik Roshan. A Mumbai-based content creator asked people to name the Iron Man of India. (Instagram/@voxhun_rehan)

“You know who is the Iron Man of India?” reads a text insert on the video. The footage shows host Rehan Khan asking the question to a group of people. One of them answers Hrithik Roshan, while others try hard to remember the answer but fail. A few people answer that it is Ratan Tata, and one person takes APJ Abdul Kalam’s name. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as the Iron Man of India.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video left many social media users in disbelief as they dropped the correct answer in the comments section.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” wrote an individual along with a facepalm emoticon. Another added, “Are we really saving glaciers, trees, and the earth for them!” A third posted, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also known as the Iron Man of India. He is remembered as a very strong and dynamic freedom fighter of India. He had actively contributed to the Indian freedom movement.” A fourth wrote, “Did she really say Hrithik Roshan!?”

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, was born in Gujarat on October 31, 1875. This successful barrister was one of the prominent figures in India’s freedom struggle movement. He played a significant role in integrating 565 princely states into the union of India.

He was the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. He died on December 15, 1950, after suffering a heart attack.