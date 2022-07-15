Human comes up with interesting hack to make chickens play drums. Watch

Have you ever thought how chickens playing drums would sound like? Even if you haven’t, there is now a video that will give you an idea and the clip is super interesting to watch. It shows how a human employed an ingenious hack to make the birds plays drums.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later on Instagram. Shared on the Insta page called Animals Doing Things, the video may leave you laughing out loud. “This beat is sick,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show two chickens standing in front of two drums. A text insert also explains more about the situation. “I got my chickens some bongo drums,” it reads. The video then goes on to show a person placing some food over the drums.

Take a look at the video to see the awesome performance by the birds:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“An inspiring duet,” posted an Instagram user. “I love this,” shared another. “Oh my god. I’m just saying, I wouldn’t hate these ambient sounds…,” expressed a third. “Start a chicken-family band?” wrote a fourth.