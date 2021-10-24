Home / Trending / Humpback whales create unique sounds while swimming and blowing water. Watch
The video of the humpback whale was captured in British Columbia, Canada.
The image taken from the video shows the humpback whales blowing.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 06:05 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

You may have seen videos that showcase humpback whales blowing water while swimming. However, have you ever heard the sounds that they create while doing so? This video shared online shows just that. There is a possibility that the incredible video will leave you both amazed and amused.

The incident took place in British Columbia, Canada. The video opens to show a waterbody with humpback whales blowing water. The animals do so one after another creating an incredible sight. What, however, is even more interesting in the video is the sound.

We won’t give away anything more, so take a look at the video to see what makes it amazing. Also, do not forget to turn up the volume.

This is one of such videos that showcase the incredible creations of nature. Don’t you think so?

Did this video make you say wow?

