Hyderabad mall incident: Angered by alleged ridicule, influencer throws coffee at store employee

An influencer shared a video on Instagram ranting about throwing coffee at a female staff member at a store in Hyderabad for allegedly mocking her. The footage has gone viral and sparked widespread criticism, with many demanding strict action against the influencer. Instagram influencer who shared a video claiming she hurled a coffee at a store employee in Hyderabad. (Instagram/@iam.maryamalyyy08)

Shaikh Maryam Ali claimed that when she entered a store at a Hyderabad mall, one of the female employees laughed at her. According to Ali, she asked the employee why she was laughing, but she denied doing so. The worker allegedly misbehaved with her kids, too, and at this point, angered by the alleged mockery, Ali threw her coffee at the employee. She also shared a video of coffee spilt on a store counter.

The video opens with Ali telling her followers where she is and calls a store employee, visible in the background, “stupid”. In the next shot, she claims that the store clerk is “nakchari” and asks her followers to stay with her, claiming that she will teach the employee a lesson.

She then says that she threw coffee at the store employee and, in the process, got some beverage spilt on her. Until the end of the video, she continues to berate the worker.

Take a look at the video:

Social media wasn't happy with the influencer’s rant and expressed their dissatisfaction in the video’s comments section.

An individual wrote, “You’re the best ad for birth control.” Another added, “You said behaviour is important. Look at yours.”

A third posted, “Please sue this lady for causing distress and harm to that employee by throwing coffee on her and threatening her. This behaviour should not be encouraged. Girl, please stop doing these things for mere views. Stop being lazy, get creative and start making real content instead of throwing tantrums. You could have ignored the whole scenario but defamed a salesgirl who gets paid very little. Have some empathy, please!”