Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad mall incident: Angered by alleged ridicule, influencer throws coffee at store employee

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 04, 2025 10:54 AM IST

The Instagram influencer's video of berating a store employee in Hyderabad and claiming she hurled coffee at the worker has angered the internet.

An influencer shared a video on Instagram ranting about throwing coffee at a female staff member at a store in Hyderabad for allegedly mocking her. The footage has gone viral and sparked widespread criticism, with many demanding strict action against the influencer.

Instagram influencer who shared a video claiming she hurled a coffee at a store employee in Hyderabad. (Instagram/@iam.maryamalyyy08)
Instagram influencer who shared a video claiming she hurled a coffee at a store employee in Hyderabad. (Instagram/@iam.maryamalyyy08)

Shaikh Maryam Ali claimed that when she entered a store at a Hyderabad mall, one of the female employees laughed at her. According to Ali, she asked the employee why she was laughing, but she denied doing so. The worker allegedly misbehaved with her kids, too, and at this point, angered by the alleged mockery, Ali threw her coffee at the employee. She also shared a video of coffee spilt on a store counter.

Also Read: Indian YouTuber mocked for asking ‘lame, generic’ question to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in 7-second video

The video opens with Ali telling her followers where she is and calls a store employee, visible in the background, “stupid”. In the next shot, she claims that the store clerk is “nakchari” and asks her followers to stay with her, claiming that she will teach the employee a lesson.

She then says that she threw coffee at the store employee and, in the process, got some beverage spilt on her. Until the end of the video, she continues to berate the worker.

Take a look at the video:

Social media wasn't happy with the influencer’s rant and expressed their dissatisfaction in the video’s comments section.

Also Read: Delhi-based influencers play loud music on plane, face backlash: ‘Zero civic sense’

An individual wrote, “You’re the best ad for birth control.” Another added, “You said behaviour is important. Look at yours.”

A third posted, “Please sue this lady for causing distress and harm to that employee by throwing coffee on her and threatening her. This behaviour should not be encouraged. Girl, please stop doing these things for mere views. Stop being lazy, get creative and start making real content instead of throwing tantrums. You could have ignored the whole scenario but defamed a salesgirl who gets paid very little. Have some empathy, please!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Hyderabad mall incident: Angered by alleged ridicule, influencer throws coffee at store employee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On