‘I can’t help falling in love with you’: Narayana Murthy sings Elvis classic, dedicates it to wife Sudha Murty

A video capturing Narayana Murthy's romantic side has gone viral on social media. The Infosys co-founder sang an Elvis Presley classic at an event and reportedly dedicated the beautiful track to his wife, Sudha Murty. The image shows a smiling Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. (Instagram/@sudha_murthy_official)

“Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy sings an Elvis classic at the Global Leadership Summit, dedicating it to his wife, Sudha Murthy!” Moneycontrol wrote as the outlet shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

“He has good taste in music,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “He knows the real music tho.” A third expressed, “Pookie mode on.” Many reacted to the share using heart emoticons.

Narayana Murthy And Sudha Murty:

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty were recently featured as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple talked about their love story and their 46-year marriage, sharing lessons and anecdotes.

The couple revealed that they met four years before they tied the knot in 1978. When asked how Narayana Murthy felt after meeting Sudha Murty, he said, “Meeting her was a breath of fresh air. She has always been positive, kind, and very talkative. She wanted a good listener... So, she was happy, and I was happy.”

Sudha Murty also revealed how her husband failed to impress her father after meeting him for the first time. , “He arrived two hours late to meet my father for the first time as his taxi broke down. My father was asking me what he does and other questions. And he came and told him that he wanted to join politics and open an orphanage. My father always thought that I was a prize because at that time not many women did engineering. And he came late thinking he would impress my father,” she revealed.

Talking about their compatibility, the author revealed that they are very different from each other but always try to find a “compromise zone” in their relationship.

"This is where we have a difference of opinion. We are opposites, but opposites attract, so we find a compromise zone," she added.

The Infosys co-founder and his philanthropist wife met through a common friend while working. Soon, they hit it off and started dating. The couple eventually tied the knot and had two children: Akshata Murty, businesswoman and wife of former British PM Rishi Sunak, and Rohan Murty, an entrepreneur.

