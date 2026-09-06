‘I quit the rat race’: Man leaves Accenture after 12 years to follow passion

A man has quit his job at Accenture after 12 years, saying financial independence gave him the freedom to leave the corporate rat race before 40. Gurjot Ahluwalia shared the update on X, reflecting on his corporate journey and what he will miss and what he definitely will not. Man bids farewell to Accenture for a new chapter. (Representational image generated using AI)

Sharing the update on X, Gurjot wrote, “Major life update. After 12 years, my journey at Accenture Strategy and Consulting comes to an end.”

He said Accenture had played a major role in helping him achieve one of his biggest life goals: financial independence. That, he said, gave him the freedom to quit the “rat race” before turning 40 and pursue his passion for the stock markets full-time.

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Gurjot admitted that he would miss the certainty of a salary and the “handsome bonuses”. However, there were several aspects of corporate life that he would not miss.

“I probably won't miss the long daily grind, 3-hour commutes, one email turning the week into a fire drill and the anxiety of performance appraisals,” he wrote.

He ended the post by thanking Accenture and looking ahead to what he described as his “next chapter”.

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