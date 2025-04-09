‘I was asleep...’: Himanta Biswa Sarma shares heartfelt note about an act of kindness on Emirates flight

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share a message for a fellow traveller on an Emirates flight and apologised for any inconvenience caused after he forgot to return the charging devices lent to him by the 'young gentleman'. In his share, he also thanked the individual for helping him in his time of need. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared about a stranger who helped him during an Emirate flight. (ANI)

“Today morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable,” the CM wrote.

Why didn't the CM return the charger?

“Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them. I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings,” he continued.

“If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused,” he added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “This is so kind of you.” Another added, “This is interesting.” However, it also prompted a discussion on juice jacking.

What is juice jacking?

The concept of juice jacking may sound like something straight out of a spy thriller, but it is a real-life threat. It is a type of cyberattack in which USB charging ports are used to steal data from a device.

An individual expressed concern and posted, “Get your phone checked as soon as possible. The person may have good intentions, but as the state's Chief Minister, there's always a risk of your phone being tracked or your data being compromised.”

An X user wrote, “Hopefully, their intentions are clear, but as a CM, you should avoid using someone else’s cable and plug. There’s always a risk of your phone being tracked or your data being compromised. Yes, data theft through a cable is very much possible.”

What are your thoughts on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s X post?