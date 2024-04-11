IFS officer remembers his 'IIT days', shares how he helped a friend move on in life

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi often shares his life stories on X. Recently, he took to the microblogging platform and reminisced about his IIT days and how he helped his friend to move on after a bad breakup. IFS Himanshu Tyagi shared about it on X.

"IIT days. A friend had a bad breakup. Couldn't move on. Each day, he vowed to cut contact but kept calling her. He wasted 3+ years until he found a new partner. Why? All day, he was on his phone, digging up memories. How to move on in life?" wrote IFS Himanshu Tyagi in his post. (Also Read: Beyond IIT and IIM: CEO lists 6 'unacceptable' habits for early stage startups)

He first mentioned, “Make up your mind. First, resolve to move on from your past. In full clarity.”

Secondly, he said, "Cut off all cues. Remove anything that may remind you of your past. E.g. gifts, books, photos etc. So many good things in life. Why waste emotions on something irrelevant?"

The he said, "Invest in yourself. You should invest heavily in yourself rather than trying to forget your past. Invest your time in your health and skills. Memories would slowly get erased." (Also Read: IIT-Roorkee alum breaks down the 'real situation' of placements in 4 major points)

"Timely reminders. Put some reminders in place to keep you on track. Write down your story. Ask a friend to point you out when you stray," he wrote at the end.

After his initial tweet was shared, it garnered more than 5,400 views. The post also has numerous likes.

Earlier, IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi also shared how he failed his IIT-JEE attempt and later "turned the pain into energy" and secured admission to IIT Roorkee. He gave different tips on how one can deal with rejection and what an individual's path should be to take small steps that would lead to big changes. After he posted about his journey, it went viral on social media.