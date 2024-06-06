IFS officer shares 6 life lessons to learn from Lok Sabha 2024 election results

General elections were held in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024, and the counting concluded on June 4. Following the conclusion of voting, many took to X to share their reactions to the elections and the results. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi is among them, too. In an X thread, he shared lessons from the Lok Sabha 2024 election results. Lok Sabha 2024 election results were counted on June 4.

“BJP wins around 240: still considered losing. Congress wins around 100: still considered winning. 6 life lessons from this election. Thread,” Tyagi wrote. He then listed points like “Never take yourself for granted” and “ Fail. Learn from your failure. Keep trying. Never give up,” among others. He also added references from the performance of each party that contested the elections to discuss the lessons further.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Take a look at the X post here:

Since being shared, the main post has accumulated more than 11,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 400 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections, a monumental event, were held in seven phases across the nation. India’s dedicated election officials counted a staggering 640 million votes to declare the world's largest election results. While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, the counting was for 542 seats, as BJP's candidate for Surat, Mukesh Dalal, was elected unopposed.