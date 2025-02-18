IFS officer shares photo of 'original forest guard' resting at anti-poaching camp entrance

Tigers have always captivated the internet, whether through their majestic presence or surprising encounters with humans. This time, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has once again drawn attention to these magnificent creatures with a fascinating post that has gone viral on internet. Retired IFS officer shared a image of two tigers overseeing an anti-poaching camp.(X/@susantananda3)

On Tuesday, IFS officer Susanta Nanda, known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter), shared a striking image of a tiger calmly seated at the entrance of an anti-poaching camp deep within the forest. The scene appeared as if the big cat was keeping watch over the premises. Adding a humorous touch to the post, Nanda referred to the tiger as the "original guard" of the jungle.

"The original Forest Guard in an anti-poaching camp deep inside the forest," Nanda captioned the photograph.

Check out the post here:

Users spot a second tiger

While at first glance the image seemed to feature a lone tiger, eagle-eyed viewers soon spotted a second big cat resting under the trees in front of the official building. This revelation led users to quickly correct Nanda’s caption, suggesting that the caption should read "Guards of the forest" instead of just one guardian.

The rare and intriguing moment caught on camera left social media buzzing. Within hours, the post had garnered over 10,000 views, with users sharing their amusement.

Social media reacts with awe and wit

The comment section was filled with excitement, curiosity, and lighthearted humour. One user enthusiastically wrote, "Wow… love this :)" while another jokingly commented, "I am sitting in my house, what’s your problem?" in response to the tiger’s unexpected positioning at the entrance.

Some users appreciated the grandeur of the sight, with one remarking, "Majestic," while another said, "This sight is so beautiful." Others focused on the caption correction, with one stating, "It should be ‘Guards’ instead of ‘Guard’" to acknowledge both tigers. Another playful response speculated, "Maybe, waiting for his spouse."