IIM Ahmedabad graduate leaves 6-figure product manager job at Amazon to chase music dreams

A former product manager at Amazon and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has left behind a stable and lucrative career to pursue his true calling—music. Anil Jangid's decision to step away from a secure corporate job to become a singer has captured the attention of many, especially after a LinkedIn post shared by his friend, Shravan Tickoo, which has gone viral on the platform. An IIM Ahmedabad grad and ex-Amazon PM, left his corporate career to pursue music.(LinkedIn/Shravan Tickoo)

A career change at its peak

In his LinkedIn post, Tickoo described Jangid as a humble, hardworking individual who had achieved success in his career. "I met him a few years ago; back then, he was a PM at Amazon. A set career — NITK, IIM Ahmedabad, 6-figure earning PM at Amazon — you know the drill," wrote Tickoo. Despite his credentials and a promising future at Amazon, Jangid was driven by something more—his desire to make an impact beyond the corporate world.

According to Tickoo, Jangid would often discuss unconventional ideas with him, some of which had a unique, soulful quality. "The first thing which no one would expect was that he left his job at Amazon at his peak for a risky startup," Tickoo recalled.

A leap of faith into music

Jangid's journey took another unexpected turn when he decided to pursue his passion for music. Tickoo shared how, after a year of soul-searching, Jangid chose to follow his heart. Tickoo continued, "Around 2 months back, he pings me and sends me a picture of himself. Ripped like a supermodel. I asked him, 'Dude— you look awesome! What have you been doing?' He said — 'Bhai, last year I once again asked myself — what is it that I really want to do?'"

Jangid revealed to Tickoo that he had written a song during this period of introspection. Tickoo recalled his surprise: "I asked him, 'Did you record it as a hobby?' To which Anil, being Anil, said — 'Nahi bhai, I am trying to become a singer.'" Anil shared the song, titled "#SunLoZara," with Tickoo, who was astounded by its raw emotion and authenticity.

Tickoo believes that his friend's courage represents the kind of spirit that can bring about real change. “Many might say he is crazy. But then, as Apple rightly said: 'People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who actually do.'”

The LinkedIn post has since garnered significant attention, with many users expressing admiration for Jangid's bravery. One user commented, "An inspiring story, Shravan! Anil's courage to follow his passion is a reminder for all of us to embrace our true selves." Another user praised Anil for his leap of faith, stating, "Respect! Courage like this deserves loud applause."