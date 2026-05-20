IIM graduate says she moved to Delhi for job, only to discover ‘there was no office’

An MBA graduate from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya has alleged that she uprooted her life and relocated to Delhi for a job, only to find out that the company that promised her a job had misled her at every turn. The young graduate detailed her ordeal in a LinkedIn post that is going viral online. The IIM graduate says she uprooted her life for a job, only to be ghosted by the company (Pexels)

Spent ₹ 75,000 on relocation “I am a 2026 MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya. I got placed. I had an offer letter. A joining date. A promise,” the IIM graduate wrote. “So I packed my bags and moved to Delhi - alone - spending ₹75,000 on relocation. Because I trusted that a confirmed job was waiting for me.”

After spending ₹75,000 on moving to the national capital, the woman was in for a shock.

‘There was no office’ According to her post, she reached the office address provided by the company on May 4, expecting to begin work. However, she alleged that there was no functioning office at the location.

“On 4th May, I stood outside the office address I was given. There was no office.

“I waited two hours. I called. I messaged. No answer,” she wrote, adding that she was later informed that the office space was “out of lease”.

The IIM graduate claimed that she continued receiving assurances from the company that her employee ID was being generated and that work-from-home arrangements would begin shortly. All to no avail.

The company, she claimed, kept her hanging, telling her repeatedly to “wait 2-3 days”. Eventually, after several weeks, she was told that there would be “no joining before July”.