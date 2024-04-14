 IIM-A alum compares Kashmir and Switzerland, shares jaw-dropping pictures | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IIM-A alum compares Kashmir and Switzerland, shares jaw-dropping pictures

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 14, 2024 07:12 PM IST

“I’ve been to Switzerland, and I can say that Kashmir has…," an IIM-A alum wrote while sharing a series of images of Kashmir.

A man took to X to share images of Kashmir which have left people stunned. The IIM-A alum also compared the place with Switzerland. His share has gone viral and sparked chatter on X.

An IIM-A alum posted this picture along with his Kashmir vs Switzerland post. (X/@sandypuns_)
An IIM-A alum posted this picture along with his Kashmir vs Switzerland post. (X/@sandypuns_)

“I’ve been to Switzerland, and I can say that Kashmir has so much more natural beauty to offer - the last week of travel has just made me feel so much more at peace,” X user Sandipan wrote. “Jotting my itinerary down, as a memoir to self, but also to nudge folks to explore the pretty hills up there,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read: IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: ‘If I get admission…’

While replying to his own post, he added, “PS: We went as a family, and while you can pick, you can do the locations separately, recommended is to go via a local agent, who’d book your hotels and give you a car to explore around at your ease. Total cost - 1.3 lakh for a family of 4 for 6D (excluding flights)”.

"All in all, I would love to do this again - truly a heaven on Earth, this place," he added in the concluding tweet of his X thread.

He shared three photos. One of these pictures shows him standing in a sea of yellow flowers. While the second picture gives a glimpse of a snow-covered mountain, the third image is of a houseboat floating on a tranquil Dal Lake.

Take a look at the post on Kashmir here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 2.6 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further collected close to 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this post on Kashmir?

“Mustard field blossom is now?” asked an X user.

“Not true. I have stayed in Switzerland for a long time. Switzerland is better than Kashmir,” argued a third.

Also Read: IIM alum shares how lack of ‘psychological safety’ in her team forced her to resign

“Can totally agree with this. Last year, I went to Kashmir, and the whole experience was unforgettable,” joined a fourth.

“Lots of work is needed to make Kashmir a world-class tourist destination. Accessibility and infrastructure need to be developed. Loved Switzerland not just for its beauty but for its thoughtful infrastructure and facilities, too. Both places are just beautiful. I guess that's nature's charm!” wrote a fifth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / IIM-A alum compares Kashmir and Switzerland, shares jaw-dropping pictures
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On