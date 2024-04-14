IIM-A alum compares Kashmir and Switzerland, shares jaw-dropping pictures
“I’ve been to Switzerland, and I can say that Kashmir has…," an IIM-A alum wrote while sharing a series of images of Kashmir.
A man took to X to share images of Kashmir which have left people stunned. The IIM-A alum also compared the place with Switzerland. His share has gone viral and sparked chatter on X.
“I’ve been to Switzerland, and I can say that Kashmir has so much more natural beauty to offer - the last week of travel has just made me feel so much more at peace,” X user Sandipan wrote. “Jotting my itinerary down, as a memoir to self, but also to nudge folks to explore the pretty hills up there,” he added.
While replying to his own post, he added, “PS: We went as a family, and while you can pick, you can do the locations separately, recommended is to go via a local agent, who’d book your hotels and give you a car to explore around at your ease. Total cost - ₹1.3 lakh for a family of 4 for 6D (excluding flights)”.
"All in all, I would love to do this again - truly a heaven on Earth, this place," he added in the concluding tweet of his X thread.
He shared three photos. One of these pictures shows him standing in a sea of yellow flowers. While the second picture gives a glimpse of a snow-covered mountain, the third image is of a houseboat floating on a tranquil Dal Lake.
Take a look at the post on Kashmir here:
The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the tweet has accumulated more than 2.6 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further collected close to 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.
What did X users say about this post on Kashmir?
“Mustard field blossom is now?” asked an X user.
“Not true. I have stayed in Switzerland for a long time. Switzerland is better than Kashmir,” argued a third.
“Can totally agree with this. Last year, I went to Kashmir, and the whole experience was unforgettable,” joined a fourth.
“Lots of work is needed to make Kashmir a world-class tourist destination. Accessibility and infrastructure need to be developed. Loved Switzerland not just for its beauty but for its thoughtful infrastructure and facilities, too. Both places are just beautiful. I guess that's nature's charm!” wrote a fifth.
