IIM-A professor shares an interesting tip for spouses of students: ‘Don’t sign up for…’

A post shared by an IIM-A professor about spouses of students has gone viral on social media. In her post, she shared an interesting tip about what the spouses shouldn’t do regarding the students' assignments. IIM-A professor Promila Agarwal shared this picture with her "tip for spouses of students" post. (X/@promila_agarwal)

It all started with Promila Agarwal’s welcome post for the new students. “Getting in @IIMAhmedabad is hard & getting out is harder. Welcome PGPX-2025 to IIMA,” she wrote. While replying to her own tweet, she added, “Welcome tip for spouses/partners of PGPX, especially the ones who will be on campus. Don’t sign up for writing assignments of your partners irrespective of how much they woo you. You are giving way too much to your relationship than required. Just say ‘No’.”

Take a look at the entire tweet here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the post has accumulated over 1,200 views. The share has further collected several likes and comments.

What did X users say about this IIM-A professor’s post?

“Spouse-assisted assignments are shrouded in myths: from full project management to mere proofreading, and let’s not forget the classic 'odd-even' task sharing. Surely, there’s a rich folklore evolving each batch. Can't wait to hear the new myths this batch will write!” wrote an X user.

“From my experience and with a supportive wife at my side. I know, everyone's in total agreement—spouse-assisted homework is a myth, right?” commented another.

A third expressed their reactions to the post using laughing out loud emoticons.

Earlier, Promila Agarwal shared another post about her reaction to returning to the IIM-A campus as a student. “Never applied for PGP, but if even today I get admission to PGP IIM-A, I will actually take a two-year sabbatical from IIM-A as faculty to pursue PGP from IIM-A. Once in a while, I do have a strong craving to experience IIM-A as PGP,” she wrote as a part of her post.