IITian founders offer ₹50,000/month to candidate who asked for ₹35,000 salary

In a refreshing departure from typical corporate cost-cutting, a startup's founders have won the internet's praise after revealing they paid a new hire significantly more than his asking salary. When an engineering candidate earning ₹30,000 only requested a modest bump to ₹35,000, the company chose to fulfil their pre-approved ₹50,000 budget instead. Snippets from a video shared by IITian founders. (Instagram/@iit_ke_4_launde)

“Candidate asked for 35k/month , but we offered 50k/month because for that role we have approved 50k,” the founders wrote on Instagram and shared a video on their page named “IIT Ke 4 Launde”. In the video, they explained the reason behind their decision.

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In a video, one of the founders shared that, while hiring an engineer, the candidate earning around ₹30,000 asked for ₹35,000 per month, adding that the management had a budget of ₹50,000. Hence, the company decided to pay that amount to the candidate and hired him.

What happened next? The founder said that after a few days of joining, the candidate asked him why he agreed to pay a higher salary. He said he responded by saying, “Why would I not?”

The IITian continued, “I have accepted that budget. According to me, that work has value. That budget is approved,” adding, “If I can solve that problem for you, where you don't have to think whether it is ₹30,000 or ₹35,000, then I should solve that problem for you.”

At this point, another founder chimed in and said, “People don't realize this but the guy has been with us for the last 3 years and if he would have gone in between, then our cost of rehiring would have been very high. So, I think this is our way of work. We always prefer quality over cost optimization.”