IITian founders offer ₹50,000/month to candidate who asked for ₹35,000 salary
In a video, the IITian founders explained why they decided to pay a higher salary than what the candidate asked for.
In a refreshing departure from typical corporate cost-cutting, a startup's founders have won the internet's praise after revealing they paid a new hire significantly more than his asking salary. When an engineering candidate earning ₹30,000 only requested a modest bump to ₹35,000, the company chose to fulfil their pre-approved ₹50,000 budget instead.
“Candidate asked for 35k/month , but we offered 50k/month because for that role we have approved 50k,” the founders wrote on Instagram and shared a video on their page named “IIT Ke 4 Launde”. In the video, they explained the reason behind their decision.
Also Read: Arvind Jain, IITian founder of $7.2 billion company, says AI will never replace single employee
In a video, one of the founders shared that, while hiring an engineer, the candidate earning around ₹30,000 asked for ₹35,000 per month, adding that the management had a budget of ₹50,000. Hence, the company decided to pay that amount to the candidate and hired him.
What happened next?
The founder said that after a few days of joining, the candidate asked him why he agreed to pay a higher salary. He said he responded by saying, “Why would I not?”
The IITian continued, “I have accepted that budget. According to me, that work has value. That budget is approved,” adding, “If I can solve that problem for you, where you don't have to think whether it is ₹30,000 or ₹35,000, then I should solve that problem for you.”
At this point, another founder chimed in and said, “People don't realize this but the guy has been with us for the last 3 years and if he would have gone in between, then our cost of rehiring would have been very high. So, I think this is our way of work. We always prefer quality over cost optimization.”
Take a look at the video:
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Dream recruiters”. Another expressed, “Being an HR, I totally support this but meri company karne nahi degi mujhe ese (My company won’t allow me to work like this.” A third joked, “My HR says it’s AI”.
Also Read: IITian who couldn’t get into Harvard MBA now heads ₹26,000 crore startup
A fourth wrote, “Real. Spending more when budgets have been approved is the best thing possible.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More