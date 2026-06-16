‘I’m still figuring it out’: IIT grad earning ₹70 LPA leaves entrepreneur stunned with honest reply

An entrepreneur’s social media post about his neighbour - a divorced IIT Roorkee graduate earning ₹70 LPA yet living a simple life - has sparked a discussion on loneliness, success and modern urban living in India. The post quickly went viral, with social media users divided over loneliness and modern success. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to X, Ankit Kedia shared an interaction with his neighbour, an IIT graduate earning ₹70 LPA, who, despite his professional success, admitted he was still trying to figure out what comes next in life. Kedia described the man living alone in the flat next to his. He said that the neighbour lives away from his parents, leaves for work around 10 am, returns by 6 pm, cooks his own meals and spends his evenings singing. Yet, when Kedia asked him what he planned to do next in life, the response was unexpectedly simple, “I’m still figuring it out.”

“There's a guy who lives alone in the flat next to mine. He lives away from his parents, goes to the office around 10, comes back by 6, cooks his own meals, and spends his evenings singing. We spoke today, and I found out he's a CSE graduate from IIT Roorkee, earns around ₹70 LPA, and is divorced. Despite all that, he lives a very simple life. When I asked him what's next, he simply said, ‘I'm still figuring it out,’” the X post read.

Reflecting on the interaction, Kedia suggested that India’s major metropolitan cities could soon witness a growing trend of people living alone despite being financially successful. “Many people today have everything on paper: a great degree, a high-paying job, and financial security. But they don't have their people. The next big wave in India, especially in metro cities, will be people living alone. More money, more careers, more independence, but fewer people around them,” Kedia wrote.