Imane Khelif’s chromosome test from Dr Lal Path Labs leaked amid gender row. What it shows

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won gold at the Paris Olympics last summer, is once again at the centre of controversy over her biological sex. Khelif won gold at the Paris Games last summer - but it was a victory marred by accusations of the Algerian boxer being a biological male. Algeria's Imane Khelif poses after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)(AP)

Now, a chromosome test allegedly administered to the Olympian in 2023 by Dr Lal Path Labs has reignited the controversy around her biological sex.

Imane Khelif gender row background

Khelif had previously been barred from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which said she failed an unspecified eligibility test.

Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared her to compete in Paris under its existing sex eligibility guidelines.

She competed in the Paris Olympics based on her ‘female’ passport status.

Accusations against Imane Khelif resurface

Now, Khelif’s biological sex is again in question after World Boxing announced mandatory sex testing for all athletes on Friday.

The governing body specifically mentioned Imane Khelif when announcing the policy, saying the Algerian gold medal winner must be screened before she will be approved to fight at any upcoming events, the Associated Press reported.

Imane Khelif’s sex test

Khelif was prohibited by the IBA in 2023 after tests conducted in New Delhi purportedly yielded the DNA of a “male.” The results of the chromosome tests were seen and published online by 3 Wire Sports.

“In chromosome tests given amid the International Boxing Association’s 2022 and 2023 world championships, the boxer’s DNA showed XY markers with ‘male’ karyotype,” 3 Wire Sports reported.

A karyotype is the complete set of chromosomes in a person's cells. Humans typically have 46 chromosomes, arranged in 23 pairs. The sex chromosomes determine biological sex - XX is female, while XY is male.

3 Wire Sports also published a portion of the 2023 test online. The test was conducted by Dr Lal Path Labs in New Delhi.

Under the ‘Interpretation’ section, it read: "Chromosome analysis reveals Male karotype”.