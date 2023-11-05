India beats South Africa, remains unbeaten in Cricket World Cup. Fans react

India and South Africa locked horns at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today, where the former emerged triumphant by a significant margin of 243 runs. The toss favoured India, who opted to set the tone of the match by batting first. The Men in Blue gave a target of 327 runs to South Africa to chase. The match began with a stellar opening as Indian captain Rohit Sharma set the tone by putting pressure on the South African bowlers with Shubman Gill on the other end. The momentum continued with Virat Kohli’s remarkable 49th ODI century, a feat that placed him next to Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in ODI cricket. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, claiming four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav contributed with two wickets each. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after sending a South Africa cricketer to pavilion. (REUTERS)

Team India’s victory sparked a flurry of celebratory posts on social media from cricket fans. While many highlighted India’s wins in consecutive matches, others heaped praises on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

India in World Cup 2023

Host India has been revelling in the winning streak in the ongoing World Cup. They started their campaign with a win over Australia, followed by notable victories over Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and South Africa. Rohit Sharma-led India will next take on Netherlands on November 12. This will be the last match of the tournament before the semifinals and final.

