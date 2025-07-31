Search
'India is not for beginners': Elderly man does yoga in rain on railway platform

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:41 am IST

An undated video captured an elderly man doing yoga in the rain on a railway platform.

Yoga is a common sight in many parts of India. From parks in the morning to rooftops at sunset, people can be seen quietly practising it in their own way. But even with that, a recent video still managed to surprise the internet.

An elderly man does Sirsasana on a rainy railway platform.(@PeepalGhost/Reddit)
A undated video shared on Reddit captured an elderly man doing sirsasana (headstand) on a railway platform during light rain. The man used no umbrella or mat and didn’t seem bothered by the people on the opposite platform who were trying to record him.

The video was shared by @PeepalGhost, with the caption, “Waiting for the train and saw an old Man doing Yoga on the platform while it was raining.”

The person who recorded this video mentioned that they saw the man doing different yoga poses for a while, but only managed to capture one moment.

Also Read: 'Needs to be detained': Man on top berth casually steals food from train vendors, gets slammed online

Rising trend of yoga in India:

Yoga has become more visible across India in recent years, with people of all ages practising it in parks, homes, offices, and even public spaces. It’s no longer limited to morning routines or special yoga classes.

Social media is full of photos and videos showing yoga being done in unusual places, from mountain tops to railway stations.

Check out the post here:

An elderly man was seen doing yoga on a rainy platform.(@PeepalGhost/Reddit)
The video caught attention online, with many Reddit users calling it a perfect example of everyday life in India. Some even praised the man’s calmness and focus, especially in a busy, public place.

One of the users, @unbiased_crook, commented, “We all need such a coping mechanism before boarding a train in India.”

A second user, @creativextacy, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “All I see is a person who forgot his umbrella and is keeping his head dry from the rain!”

Also Read: Passenger lies on luggage rack in Indian Railways coach, internet in disbelief: ‘Bro needs to hesitate’

Another user, @Mysterious-Grape-199, commented, “That's kinda impressive not gonna lie.”

Comments like “only in India” and “this is real dedication” filled the post. A few users joked that nothing can stop a true yoga enthusiast, not even rain.

