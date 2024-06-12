India vs USA T20 World Cup: Anticipation peaks among X users as teams battle for Super 8 spot

India vs USA: With a victory against Ireland in their first match and a nail-biting match against Pakistan on Sunday, India is one victory away from qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. India will try to advance to the next stage of the competition by playing their final match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York against the USA. India vs USA T20 World Cup will happen at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Getty Images via AFP)

As the Indian cricket team prepares to face off against the United States, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match. The excitement is palpable, with fans taking to social media to express their anticipation and support for their favourite teams. (Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup: Scenarios that need to play out for every team for Super 8 qualification)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Here's how people are reacting:

The USA has performed impressively in the series so far. Not only did the USA defeat Canada in their first game of the season, but they also shocked Pakistan, the 2009 champions, in Dallas through Super Over. It was possibly the biggest upset in the tournament's history and the biggest international victory for the World Cup newcomers. (Also Read: Saurabh Netravalkar's engineer colleagues still don't believe he plays T20 World Cup for USA: 'When I play vs India…')

With two wins from two starts and a respectable net run rate, India looked to be on track to go to the second round. A strong performance against the United States or Canada will most certainly put India in a good position.