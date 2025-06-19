Indian CEO questions Karnataka's bike taxi ban after trip to Vietnam

An Indian CEO has contrasted the controversial move to ban bike taxis in Karnataka against the prevelance of two-wheelers in other Asian countries. Arun Prabhudesai, founder and CEO of Armoks Media, took to the social media platform X to muse about the decision to ban bike taxis in “one state after another” as he landed in Vietnam. An India CEO talks about the bike taxi culture of Vietnam (Representational image via Pexels)

The Pune-based founder said that upon checking into his hotel in Vietnam, he was struck by the sheer number of two-wheelers on the streets. The culture of hailing bike taxis is prevalent in the country, he said, adding that GrabBikes can be booked easily to explore.

India vs Vietnam

“Just landed in Vietnam, checked into my hotel, and was immediately struck by the sheer number of two-wheelers on the road. Vietnam is known as the country of two-wheelers. You can easily explore the city using services like GrabBike,” wrote the Armoks Media founder on X.

He highlighted how Vietnam’s culture of two-wheelers as taxis is at odds with India, where bike taxis have been banned in Karnataka.

“Meanwhile in India, bike taxi services like Rapido are being banned in one state after another. I'm genuinely curious, why is this happening? Aren’t bike taxis a more affordable and accessible option for Indian consumers?” asked Prabhudesai.

Why the ban on bike taxis?

His post has started a lively discussion on the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. The state recently announced that bike taxis will no longer be allowed to ply in a decision that was seen as a major setback for gig workers.

“Anything that benefits a common man eats some business and they gang together to put that business down,” wrote X user Sunderdeep.

“People atleast follow lanes and rules and stuff in vietnam. Nobody does that here so bikes are risky, specially the way these bike taxis ride,” another countered.

“They are literally a menance. They drivers are so interested in the next ride that they drive dangaerously while answering the alerts , especially at the end of the rides. An auto or even a car is a little more better, because the balance is automatic. Still bad though,” X user Sai Kiran agreed.

“I spent a few months in Vietnam back in 2018 and bikes are a major part of their culture,” an X user noted.