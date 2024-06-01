Indian co-founder shares how he sneaked into a lecture at Stanford for free. Watch

Mukul Rustagi, co-founder of Classplus, recently shared how he and his business partner, Bhaswat Agarwal, snuck into a lecture at Stanford University for free. He shared this piece of memory while appearing in an interview. The video has left people amused. The image shows the co-founder who claimed he sneaked into a lecture at Stanford for free. (Instagram/@rustagi_mukul)

“My co-founder and I snuck into a class at Stanford! Stanford was our dream, but we didn’t have the grades or the money to go. We were curious about what made Stanford special. So, we went to the campus and sneaked into a class,” Rustagi wrote while sharing the video.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We politely asked the professor if we could sit in, and luckily, he said yes! It was a finance class, and we ended up learning about valuation of acquisitions and mergers. Before leaving, we asked the professor if we could keep a marker as a souvenir, and he agreed. We still have that marker in our bag to this day!” he added.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 2.7 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“ID card ke bina entry kaise ki? (How did you enter without an ID card),” asked an Instagram user.

“Lol, you can attend classes without enrolling in them. That's normal at unis in the US,” added another.

“This is super awesome,” expressed a third.

“This is inspiring, Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the co-founder and his story about attending a class at Stanford for free?