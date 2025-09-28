Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot’s old guitar video goes viral after she ripped into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

An old video of Petal Gahlot, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who issued a scathing reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his speech at the UNGA, has gone viral. In the 2023 clip, she is playing guitar and singing. Petal Gahlot is seen playing a guitar in an old video.

The tweet captioned, “A favourite from my time in Paris in 2016. A difficult cover and a modest attempt. ‘Lost On You’ by @iamlp,” accompanied by a video, captures her musical skill.

The video opens to show her dressed in a green T-shirt, sitting on a sofa with a guitar in her hand. She skillfully starts playing the musical instrument and then sings beautifully.

Social media is in awe:

The resurfaced video has impressed people, with many commenting on her musical prowess and skills as a diplomat. One individual wrote, “I don't understand, but it sounds great. Well done.” Another posted, "Wow.” A third commented, “It’s great.” A fourth reacted with a heart emoticon.

In another video shared earlier this year, she is seen singing a popular Bollywood track. “The feeling of confusion, of being torn and of wanting everything and just one thing at the same time, encapsulated in this song from 12 years ago. A cover of ‘Kabira’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” she tweeted. This video also received several appreciative remarks from social media users.

What did Petal Gahlot say at UNGA?

“Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said while exercising India’s right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after the Pakistani PM’s address.

“…Can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” Gahlot questioned while mentioning how the Indian army targeted the terrorist bases in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.