Indian earning ‘good amount of money’ left with big void after relocating to US: ‘How do I cope with all this?’

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 19, 2025 09:02 AM IST

A man shared a Reddit post asking fellow NRIs how to fill in the void he feels after relocating to the USA from India.

“How to cope with loss of identity after shifting abroad?” a 32-year-old man asked while sharing how shifting to the USA has left him with a “big void” in his life despite him earning a “good amount of money.” His post has resonated with many NRIs, who also advised the man on how to make the most of his life in America.

A 32-year-old man who relocated to the US said he "feels lost" after coming to America (representative image). (Unsplash/Muhammad Usman, Alexander Mils )
A 32-year-old man who relocated to the US said he "feels lost" after coming to America (representative image).

“I feel like I have lost my identity by shifting here. It’s so far from India that I can’t even go without spending a lot of leaves,” the man wrote. He added that due to his relocation, he broke off his relationship and now doesn't have time for dating.

Also Read: NRI student’s rant against Indians triggers outrage: 'Homeless people have better manners'

“I feel I have lost my identity since coming here, since all my happy memories are in India. I have tried taking vacations but after coming back from vacations I sink into the same mindset,” he continued. “How do I cope with all this?” he finally asked as he concluded his Reddit post.

How to cope with loss of identity after shifting abroad?
byu/No-Dragonfruit-5423 innri

What did social media say?

“Haha! I'm going through a very similar transition. The way I look at it is you will have to let go of your old self and accept things that are very different now. Rebuild your identity. It's a great opportunity to outgrow your old self,” posted an individual. Another added, “Both my wife and I experienced a reverse identity crisis while in our respective hometowns in Tamil Nadu on a recent trip. The weather, highs of 93 to 95 with an average humidity above 60 was the reason in March. We wondered why we are not able to live in the same hometowns where we grew up after living in the US. The thought did depress us.”

Also Read: ‘Indians move abroad to…’: Harsh Goenka’s satirical post on expat life sparks debate online

A third expressed, “Life in the US is monotonous, the US offers you certain good stuff like good salary, good house, car, quality of air & living... if you desire for these things you will eventually like US life. If social connections, culture & festivals are imp for you, then you will end up living a pseudo unsatisfied life in the US , better to focus on your priorities in life... or earn for a few years in the US and then move back to India."

A fourth wrote, “Join a local gym, pickle ball or hiking group. Get comfortable making small talk with strangers and you will soon find somebody that matches your frequency.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News
News / Trending / Indian earning ‘good amount of money’ left with big void after relocating to US: ‘How do I cope with all this?’
