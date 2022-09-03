Home / Trending / Indian girl climbs 50 stairs while hula hooping to create world record. Watch

Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:19 PM IST

The video of the girl creating a world record was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the girl creating world record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Wow” is probably the word you will be inclined to use after seeing a video recently posted on Instagram page of the Guinness World Records (GWR). The video shows a girl named Vaishnavi Gupta from India doing two things at once to create a world record. She is seen climbing stairs while hula hooping. The incredible video may leave you stunned.

The video shows the girl quickly climbing a flight of stairs while skillfully hula hopping. The caption posted along with the video explains how she completed the feat in just a few seconds. “Fastest time to climb 50 stairs whilst hula hooping, 14.84 secs by Vaishnavi Gupta,” it reads.

Take a look at the intriguing video:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has accumulated over three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 17,000 likes. Many took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions. “You are great,” wrote an Instagram user. “Well done,” posted another. “Great Job,” commented a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram guinness world records viral video
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
