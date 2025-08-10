Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole 4 lakh gold chain after hugging and kissing him

An Indian man in Pattaya, Thailand is claiming that his gold necklace was stolen by two transgender women during a late night walk. Police, however, have raised doubts about his story, pointing to inconsistencies in his account. An Indian man in Pattaya claims his gold chain was stolen during a late night walk (Representational image)(Shutterstock)

More about the alleged gold theft

According to a report in Thaiger, Hemanth Kumer approached Pattaya Police in the early hours of August 5, claiming that his gold necklace had been stolen.

The 27-year-old Indian national and jewellery shop owner said that he was walking on Soi Beach Road 13/2 when two ‘ladyboys’ approached him. Kumer said the scantily-clad layboys offered escort services, which he refused.

He claims that the duo continued to follow him despite his refusal. “They began touching me and hugging me,” Kumer said.

The Indian man managed to get rid of the layboys – as the transgenders are colloquially known – and continued with his walk. Within a few minutes, however, he realised that his gold necklace was missing.

Kumer claims the gold necklace weighed 40 grams and was worth 150,000 baht (INR 4 lakh approximately).

What police say on the theft

Kumer approached Pattaya City Police Station around 2.30 am on August 5 and reported the theft to Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop.

Based on his description of the alleged thieves, officers were dispatched to scour the area. However, no arrests were made and the suspects were not caught.

The superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station also ordered a review of CCTV footage from the area.

However, police officers say there are inconsistencies in Kumer’s version of events.

“There are inconsistencies in his statement,” said Pol. Lt. Kriangkrai. “We’re investigating all angles. If the report turns out to be false, Kumer could face charges for filing a false complaint.”

Officers continue to analyse CCTV videos as they investigate the case.

(Also read: Indian tourists in Pattaya complain bar girl’s chest was ‘too small’ after she undressed, call cops at 2:30 am)