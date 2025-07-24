Indian man denied meal on Dubai flight? Qatar woman’s viral post calls for kindness

A makeup artist based in Doha, Qatar, has shared a moving account of an in-flight experience that is now going viral on social media. highlighting the quiet injustices faced by migrant laborers and calling for greater empathy. According to the post, the man did not complain but looked down, visibly holding back emotion. (This is an AI generated image)

Recounting a recent transit flight from Dubai to Doha, the woman described sitting by the window, with an empty middle seat and an Indian man, likely a labour worker, in the aisle seat.

"It was a short flight, and I fell asleep before takeoff. I woke up to the sound of ‘Chicken or beef?’" she wrote, describing how the airline crew was distributing simple meal baskets containing a sandwich, chocolate, and water.

While she was handed a basket, the man beside her was not. “When they reached our row, they handed me the meal basket. The man next to me looked up, quietly waiting for his,” she wrote. “One of the flight attendants simply shook his head and said: ‘Ah, no,’ handed him a sealed plastic cup of water, and moved on. That’s it.”

According to the post, the man did not complain but looked down, visibly holding back emotion. “His eyes were full of something I can’t forget,” she added.

In a quiet moment that followed, the man struggled to open the sealed cup and asked her for help. Then, from his bag, he pulled out a single mango and a few grapes, and offered them to her.

“I thanked him but didn’t take them, maybe that was all he had to eat later,” she wrote.

Her post ends with a heartfelt appeal for kindness and awareness toward laborers, especially in Gulf countries where migrant workers often endure harsh conditions with limited resources.

“We have to do better. We must be kinder. Next time you see a labor worker outside in the heat, offer a bottle of water, a snack, or even just kindness,” she wrote.

In a pointed note directed at the airline, she added,“Offering a small sandwich and a KitKat to every passenger wouldn’t hurt your budget, but it could mean the world to someone who needs it most.”

Reactions online

The post has triggered a wave of emotional responses online, with many expressing sadness and calling for more empathy towards migrant workers.

“Very sad. Yes, definitely the UAE government must take care of these people more and give this kind of stuff for free, it doesn’t cost anything at all,” one user commented.

“What a beautiful gesture. When they know, you know. Wishing him a wonderful life,” another added, referring to the man’s silent act of kindness.

Some also pointed out airline policy, suggesting the incident may be tied to ticket type.“I would imagine Flydubai does not provide meals on a short-haul flight unless you pay with the ticket?” wrote one user.

