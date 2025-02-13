A man’s post claiming that he complimented a random woman has sparked a wave of positive reactions online. He shared that after telling the woman, "You look amazing," he neither lingered nor attempted to ask for her contact details. The post has prompted a conversation on Reddit. A man claimed that he walked up to a woman sitting alone in a park and told her that she looked amazing (representative image). (Unsplash/martinscardoso_unsplash)

“Approached a woman today in public let’s f**king gooooo,” the man wrote on his post. In the next few lines, he described how he met and complimented the woman. The man shared that he saw a beautiful woman with her friend while buying shawarma.

“After a while, when I was leaving, I saw her sitting alone while her friend was maybe away ordering things. I just thought to myself, ‘Why not?’ and just went up to her and said, ‘Hi, I walked past you over there, and I came here just to say that you look amazing’, and she was like, "Awww, thank you’,” the man wrote, adding that soon after giving the compliment he left by saying “No worries now I’m gonna go.”

Reddit post divides social media:

Several people took to the comments section to appreciate the man's gesture. However, others labelled him as “creepy” and called the behaviour disrespectful.

An individual wrote, “Best OP. Genuine compliments without asking for contact info make people feel comfortable.” Another added, “That's definitely not casual, probably creepy.”

A third suggested, “Fab job on working your confidence levels up, OP. Keep at it. And while you do it, could you do us dudes a favour? Kabhi kabhi, walk up to a random dude and compliment him on the basic sh**e… it’ll make his day. I promise. We men don’t get compliments much, and on the rare occasion when we do, we take it to our graves.” The OP replied, “Top tier suggestion, will do.” A fourth joined, “Also, handsomeness isn't everything. I knew this guy who was very good looking, went to the gym regularly and maintained his physique, but guess what? He fit the criteria for 'creepy' and I lost all attraction towards him almost immediately.”