Indian Oil employee reveals ₹45,000 monthly expenses despite living in Tier-2 city: ‘Got reality check’

An Indian Oil employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video. Angita said that she got a reality check when she began to track her expenses and realised that she had spent ₹45,000, despite living in a Tier-2 city. An Indian Oil employee broke down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@work_fit_wander)

Based in Dibrugarh, Assam, Angita works as an Operations Officer with Indian Oil. She is also a part-time content creator who often shares glimpses of her life on social media. In one recent video, she broke down her monthly expenses.

Monthly expenses as Indian Oil employee “This is how much I spend in a month as an Officer in Indian Oil,” Angita said at the beginning of the video.

The government employee said that there is no company accommodation in Dibrugarh, so she shells out ₹10,000 per month as rent. For ₹10,000 per month, she gets a 2BHK in the city with panoramic views.

(Also read: PSU employee earning ₹23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross ₹15,000/month')

Angita further revealed that she prioritizes health and therefore spends ₹20,000 on groceries and meals. This includes nuts, protein powders, fruits etc.

“To support healthy lifestyle, I spend around 20,000 on food expenses, which includes high protein meals, snacks, and protein powder,” she said.

Since her healthy lifestyle also includes working out, she pays ₹1,500 per month as gym membership. “Strength training 5 days a week and 5K steps daily comes with 1500 membership fee,” she said.

Utilities like her electricity bill add up another ₹1,000 to her monthly expenses. Next, she spends ₹3,000 on grooming services like head massage, pedicures etc.