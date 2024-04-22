 ‘Indian remake of Twins’: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani after meeting entrepreneur based in San Francisco | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘Indian remake of Twins’: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani after meeting entrepreneur based in San Francisco

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 22, 2024 08:06 PM IST

The Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan after meeting Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said that his ‘multi-decade dream’ came true.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani recently met an Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan, who is based in San Francisco. The two discussed open source AI, its importance, among other things. After their meeting, Krishnan shared a picture with Nilenkani on social media saying that he realised his “multi-decade dream”. The co-founder of Infosys reposted the picture saying that it is the “Indian remake of Twins”.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani (left) with Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan (right). (X/@sriramk)
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani (left) with Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan (right). (X/@sriramk)

“Was a true honour to meet and talk to Nandan Nilekani,” wrote Sriram Krishnan on X.

He added, “We got to discuss his work, the importance of open source AI, building projects that serve the public at scale for India and much more.”

“This was a multi-decade dream come true,” concluded Krishnan.

He also shared a picture of himself posing alongside Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys.

Take a look at the picture here:

Nilekani reposted this picture and wrote, “Dear Sriram Krishnan, great to meet you. So much alignment.”

Sharing his thoughts on the picture, Nilekani said, “The photo looks like an Indian remake of the 1988 movie Twins!”

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Engaging with Nandan- India’s change agent who pioneered Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system & discussing AI & impactful projects, marks a dream realised. Sriram Krishnan, your dedication has bridged dreams to reality, inspiring many to pursue their own tech-driven aspirations,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Legends!”

Krishnan also shared that Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Titan Capital, AceVector Group and Snapdeal, made this meeting with Nilenkani possible.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

