Indian techie earning 80 lakh wants to move from Europe to Bengaluru, Reddit says…

An Indian man's post on Reddit about considering a move to Bengaluru from Europe has not gone down well with social media users who were less than encouraging in their responses. In his post he shared that he had been working in northern Europe for over 5 years and earns around ₹ 80 lakh every year. (Representative photo)

Posting in r/developers, the man said that he was "seriously considering" moving to Bengaluru. "Am I being a dumbo?" he asked.

In his post he shared that he had been working in northern Europe for over 5 years and earns around ₹80 lakh every year. "My salary is close to 80 lakh CTC. I have received an offer in Bangalore which is about 50 lakh CTC. I am considering accepting it because purchasing power is better in india and the market is bigger in india. My family members are advising against it because of worse quality of life in india. What would be your advice?" he wrote. (Also read: Techie groom seen working at his own wedding sparks backlash: ‘Divorce soon’)

Take a look at his full post here:

The post was flooded with hundreds of responses by Indians who advised against the move.

'Toxic culture, unstable job"

"Horrible work life balance, peak corruption, adulterated food, polluted air, water. Anything more?," said one user.

Another user asked the techie to consider his long term goals and the value of his degree when moving to India. "With 50 LPA you will not have more opportunity to switch, you need good connects and luck. You have lived in Europe and you know how the life runs there. In India, you know its challenging but 50LPA is the wild card you have," he wrote but added that if he is the kind of person who "needs to see family members and enjoy Indian festivals, then you know what to do." (Also read: Bengaluru techie asked to draw Indian flag, storms out of job interview)

"If you don't want job stability and in dire need of toxic culture, for sure move to India," wrote another user.

"Life in India is good until you don't have to deal with government officials, hospitals, travel via train or road. If you have crores and have a strong background then you can live easily even after breaking all the rules," quipped a third user.