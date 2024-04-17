 Indian techie gets permanent residency in US after 3,505 days | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian techie gets permanent residency in US after 3,505 days

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 17, 2024 09:55 AM IST

“After 3,505 days in this country, I'm finally a ‘permanent resident’, ” an Indian techie wrote in an X post.

An Indian techie with a software giant took to X to share the details of getting a Permanent Residency in the United States after staying in the country for over nine years. The post resonated with a large number of social media users.

An Indian employee discussed how he got a permanent residency in the US after nine years.
An Indian employee discussed how he got a permanent residency in the US after nine years.

“After 3505 days in this country, I'm finally a 'permanent resident'. I can travel without constantly having to worry about my visa stamp or my I-94 date or a million other things,” the X user, who works in the artificial intelligence (AI) unit of the multinational, wrote in a now-deleted post.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Indian-origin mom turns electric school buses into $1.3 billion startup. Here’s how

In the following posts, which too have been deleted, the user posted, “A H-1B visa is incredibly restrictive. You need a new visa stamp every few years from the US consulate outside the country. If you don't have one, you cannot enter the US. I have never been able to attend a single conference because of this.”

The post had accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 2,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.

In March, prominent US lawmakers Democratic and Republican parties called for urgently addressing the Green Card backlog, an issue that is majorly impacting Indian professionals and the issues related to the H-1B visa.

The lawmakers pushed for removing the seven per cent country quota when it comes to issuing Green Card or legal permanent residency to foreign guest workers in specialised categories.

In the absence of such a move, the Green Card waiting period for Indian immigrants would be more than 20 years and over 70 years in many cases.

Also Read: Indian origin student on rejection from Stanford University: 'I'm going to change the world'

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Indian techie gets permanent residency in US after 3,505 days
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On