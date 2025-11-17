Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian techie in US shares how he went from 3.2LPA salary to 1.7 crore in just 3 years

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 11:06 pm IST

An Indian techie in the US shared how he jumped from a ₹3.2LPA salary to earning ₹1.7 crore within three years through relentless upskilling and networking.

An Indian software engineer has caught the internet’s attention after sharing an extraordinary account of how he went from earning 3.2 lakh per annum in India to paying $48,000 (approximately 42 lakh) in income tax alone in the United States, all within just three years.

The techie revealed that his real “flex” was the jump from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.2 lakh to a $200,000 salary. (Pexels/Representational Image)
The techie revealed that his real “flex” was the jump from 3.2 lakh to a $200,000 salary. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In his post, the techie revealed that he graduated from a tier-3 engineering college with 17 backlogs, some of them repeats. “I was not even allowed to sit for on campus placements,” he said. But despite the academic setbacks, he said he always had strong fundamentals in computer science. “So from 2020 to 2022 I worked my a** off, putting in 10-14 hour days, weekends included, for a salary of 3.2 LPA,” he wrote, adding that those two years laid the foundation for everything that followed.

Today, the techie says he is writing from his 15th-floor apartment in downtown San Francisco, having just calculated his US income tax bill. “Those 2 years of relentless work made all the difference. To everyone who’s looking forward to hustle - Tu bas kaam kar bhai, fal ki mkc bazaar se kharid lenge,” he said.

From making 3.2LPA to paying $48k income tax in just 3 years
byu/PutImaginary4313 inIndian_flex

(Also Read: Investment banker explains why 70 LPA 'feels middle-class' in India: 'International costs but broken infrastructure')

From 3.2 LPA to $200k salary

In the comments, the techie went on to reveal that his real “flex” was the jump from 3.2 lakh to a $200,000 salary (approximately 1.78 crore).

Detailing his journey, he explained that he spent two years working across mobile, web and cloud stacks, learning full-stack development and engineering. Then in 2022, he moved to the US for a master’s degree, where he began experimenting with large language models (LLMs) and modern technologies like Next.js.

With no job in hand, he launched a startup, freelanced for media companies in Los Angeles, and later moved to Silicon Valley. He briefly worked on contract with a FAANG company before being laid off. But the network he had built on LinkedIn, including several Y Combinator founders, proved crucial. He reached out with his portfolio and eventually secured a role with a YC-backed startup that raised a Series B round last month, landing both a strong salary and equity.

The user also shared that he comes from a middle or lower-middle-class family with no property or investments. “I still know my privilege of having access to a engineering degree, internet and smart people around me. I did take a hefty loan and covered my expenses with dining job while in uni and without my friends in California i would have to come home in my broke days or probably not here. So as to say, god has been kind enough,” he shared.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian techie in US shares how he went from 3.2LPA salary to 1.7 crore in just 3 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On