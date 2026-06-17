Indian techie shares one thing that still surprises him in Denmark - and it’s not about his workplace

While NRIs frequently take to social media to share the workplace dynamics and corporate cultures that surprise them abroad, one Indian tech professional took a completely different route to highlight his life in Europe. Originally from a Himalayan town, he shared a viral video capturing the one thing that truly amazes him about living in Denmark. The clip reveals a 9 pm summer sky that still looks like late afternoon. The Indian man who now lives in Denmark. (Instagram/@nickbishtvlogs)

“This Is What 9 PM Looks Like in Denmark,” Nick Bisht wrote on Instagram while sharing the video. He further promised his followers that he will soon share “detailed roadmaps” on how to build a successful IT career and how to move abroad for work.

Also Read: ‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm

What does the video show? The video opens with a text insert that reads, “One thing that still surprises me in Denmark. It’s almost 9 pm and it looks like late afternoon.” Bisht then appears on the screen, explaining how he has to keep the curtains at his house closed to trick his mind into believing that it is already night and time to sleep.

The room, with its dark curtains drawn and a lamp turned on, looks exactly like it would at night. But the illusion shatters the moment he pulls back the heavy drapes, instantly flooding the space with bright daylight.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Nick Bisht. This report will be updated once he responds.)