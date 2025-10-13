Indian trains to 5G network: Foreign woman lists what India does better than Germany

A German woman currently living in Mumbai has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a list of things that, in her view, India does better. In her Instagram post, titled “Things that are better in India than in Germany,” the woman listed several aspects she believes India excels at, from public transport to mobile connectivity. In the video, the woman listed several aspects she believes India excels at.(Instagram/@life.in.mumbai_)

“When Indian Railways starts running smoother than Deutsche Bahn. Germany: fast trains. India: trains that actually show up,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the woman mentions the availability of 5G and 4G networks even in remote areas, the ability to switch sockets on and off for safety and energy saving, digital clock-ins at workplaces, and the sheer variety of vegetarian and vegan food options in India, with dedicated filters on apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

The German woman also highlights that trains in India are not only punctual but also affordable, and pointed out the presence of women-only compartments as a sign of inclusivity. Calling India a “99 per cent Sun” country, she went on to praise its year-round sunshine compared to the grey, often gloomy weather of European nations.

HT.com has reached out to the woman for a comment. The story will be updated once she responds.

Social media reactions

In the comments section, many users appreciated her for acknowledging India’s strengths.

“I've noticed a pattern: when India is criticised, people rightly point out that stereotypes are unfair and that the good side is ignored. But when someone genuinely highlights that good side, the same sentiment is often met with cynicism about their motives,” one user wrote.

“As someone living in Germany, I do miss Indian trains the most!! More than Indian food,” commented another.

“I completely forgot how other countries don't have 5g everywhere.... I'm Literally sitting in my bathroom enjoying my unlimited Whereas the most of the world is still stuck with 4g,” wrote a third user.

“Having lived in both countries, I agree with you that there are many things good in India. Most importantly you can never be lonely in India. You can literally have a conversation with anyone in your neighborhood, street or office. There is so much variety in culture and food and people everywhere are super friendly,” expressed one user.